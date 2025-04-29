Arch Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $574 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.56 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.61 billion.

Arch Capital shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $92.39, an increase of 1% in the last 12 months.

