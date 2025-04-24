AppFolio: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — AppFolio Inc. (APPF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $31.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Barbara, California-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The property management software maker posted revenue of $217.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $221.6 million.

AppFolio expects full-year revenue in the range of $920 million to $940 million.

AppFolio shares have declined roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $234.65, a rise of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

