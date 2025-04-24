Apollo Commerical Finance: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $26 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $65.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.5 million.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.09, a decrease of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARI

