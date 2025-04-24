Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The glass products company posted revenue of $345.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.1 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.36 billion.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $4.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion.

Apogee Enterprises shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 26% in the last 12 months.

