Aon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $965 million. On a per-share…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Aon PLC (AON) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $965 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $4.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.67 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.04 per share.

The insurance brokerage posted revenue of $4.73 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.86 billion.

Aon shares have risen almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has dropped almost 7%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AON

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.