Antero Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $208 million. The…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $208 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Antero Resources shares have decreased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $34.83, a climb of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.