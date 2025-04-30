Ansys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $51.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $504.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.4 million.

Ansys shares have decreased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $321.88, a drop of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

