Amphenol: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $737.8 million.

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $4.81 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 64 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Amphenol shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 10%. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

