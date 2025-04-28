Amkor Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $21.1…

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amkor Technology expects its per-share earnings to range from 7 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Amkor Technology shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $17.54, a decrease of 43% in the last 12 months.

