Ames National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Ames National shares have risen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $16.80, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATLO

