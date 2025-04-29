Amerisafe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.9 million. The…

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — DERIDDER, La. (AP) — Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.9 million.

The Deridder, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 60 cents per share.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75.7 million.

Amerisafe shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $49.84, a climb of 11% in the last 12 months.

