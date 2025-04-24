Ameriprise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $583 million.…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. (AMP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $583 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $5.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $9.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.12 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.31 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.

Ameriprise shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased almost 9%. The stock has climbed 16% in the last 12 months.

