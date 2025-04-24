American Airlines: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $473 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $12.55 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, American Airlines expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to $1.

American Airlines shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34% in the last 12 months.

