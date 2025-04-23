Amedisys: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $61…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $61 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $594.8 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Amedisys shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $93.56, an increase of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMED

