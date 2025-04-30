WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — WARMLEY BRISTOL, Britain (AP) — Amcor plc (AMCR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $196 million.

On a per-share basis, the Warmley Bristol, Britain-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.49 billion.

Amcor shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.20, a climb of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

