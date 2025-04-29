Altria: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion. The…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Altria Group (MO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.08 billion.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $5.26 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.52 billion, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.64 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.45 per share.

