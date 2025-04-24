Alphabet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $34.54…

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $2.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $90.23 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $76.49 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.53 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL

