Allegion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Allegion PLC (ALLE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $148.2 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $1.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The security device maker posted revenue of $941.9 million in the period.

Allegion expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.65 to $7.85 per share.

Allegion shares have dropped 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased almost 9%. The stock has dropped slightly in the last 12 months.

