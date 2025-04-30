Alkami: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Alkami Technology Inc. (ALKT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The provider of digital banking services posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alkami said it expects revenue in the range of $109 million to $110.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $443 million to $447 million.

Alkami shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.69, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

