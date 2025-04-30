Align Technology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $93.2 million.…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $93.2 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $2.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system posted revenue of $979.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $972.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Align Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion.

Align Technology shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $173.30, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALGN

