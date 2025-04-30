Albany International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.4…

Albany International Corp. (AIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $17.4 million.

The Rochester, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The textile and composite maker posted revenue of $288.8 million in the period.

Albany International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion.

Albany International shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.76, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

