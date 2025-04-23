Alaska Air: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $166 million in…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $166 million in its first quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of $1.35 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Alaska Air expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.65.

Alaska Air shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $46.18, a rise of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

