Alamos Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $15.2 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $333 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have climbed 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.52, an increase of 94% in the last 12 months.

