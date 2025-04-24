Agnico: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $814.7 million. The…

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period.

Agnico shares have increased 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $119.63, an increase of 88% in the last 12 months.

