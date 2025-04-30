AerCap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $642.9 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $642.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $3.48. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $3.68 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

AerCap expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $10.30 per share.

AerCap shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AER

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.