Adverum Biotechnologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $130.9 million, or $6.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $11.73.

