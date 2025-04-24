ADT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $140…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $140 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The home security company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period.

ADT expects full-year earnings in the range of 77 cents to 85 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $5.03 billion to $5.23 billion.

ADT shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined almost 9%. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.

