ADP: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — ROSELAND, N.J. (AP) — Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Roseland, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $3.06.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.96 per share.

The payroll and human resources company posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.49 billion.

ADP shares have increased 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 5.5%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

