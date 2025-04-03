Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $77.5 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $77.5 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.73 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.66 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

Acuity Brands shares have fallen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

