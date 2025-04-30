ACRES Commercial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $546,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Uniondale, New York-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.6 million.

ACRES Commercial shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.33, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACR

