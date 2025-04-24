ACNB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $272,000, after…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $272,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $43.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.3 million, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.6 million.

ACNB shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

