AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.29…

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $2.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.39 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.91 billion.

AbbVie expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.09 to $12.29 per share.

AbbVie shares have increased 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined nearly 7%. The stock has climbed 7.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABBV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABBV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.