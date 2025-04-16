Abbott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.33…

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — ABBOTT PARK, Ill. (AP) — Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.33 billion.

The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Abbott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.23 to $1.27.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.05 to $5.25 per share.

Abbott shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 8%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.