A.O. Smith: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $136.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 95 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $963.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.3 million.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 22% in the last 12 months.

