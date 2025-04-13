A Look at Some of the Smallest U.S. Colleges

Colleges with small student populations. Size is one of many factors to consider when making your college list. At some…

Size is one of many factors to consider when making your college list. At some colleges, total enrollment equates to the population of a small U.S. city. However, not all institutions matriculate thousands of students. Here’s a noncomprehensive list of nine colleges that enroll fewer than 900 students. One is considered a women’s college and three have religious affiliations. Small colleges offer intimate class sizes and more opportunities to build connections with faculty and staff members. However, there may be fewer academic programs and extracurricular activities compared to what’s available at medium-size or large institutions.

Webb Institute (NY)

Some colleges offer degrees only in a particular area of study, such as arts or music. Webb Institute, for instance, has one academic program: a dual bachelor of science degree in naval architecture and marine engineering. Total enrollment at the New York-based engineering school hovers at just over 100, with a 9:1 student-faculty ratio, according to its website. All undergraduate students at Webb — founded in 1889 — are required to live on the 26-acre campus, which has its own private beach. Every school year, students must participate in an eight-week internship over winter term anywhere across the U.S. or abroad. Webb boasts a 100% job-attainment rate at graduation.

College of the Atlantic (ME)

There are no set majors at the College of the Atlantic, which typically enrolls about 350 students and was established in 1969. Instead, students create their own path of study, with human ecology as the focus. Located on an island in Acadia National Park near the Atlantic Ocean, the Maine-based college in 2007 became the first institution to achieve carbon neutrality, according to its website. As a way to provide hands-on learning, the campus has a working farm, arboretum and gardens. The College of the Atlantic aims to build community through its small class sizes and Sunday group meals in residence halls.

Sweet Briar College (VA)

Sweet Briar College, a Virginia women’s college that nearly closed in 2015, enrolls about 440 students. With the campus located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, there are 22 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places and many opportunities to connect with nature. Students can participate in hands-on laboratories, such as growing their own vegetables and beekeeping, as well as equestrian activities. Ninety-three percent of students live on campus all four years, alongside many faculty and staff members, according to the school’s website. Sweet Briar, founded in 1901, is one of just two U.S. women’s colleges with a degree-granting engineering program accredited by ABET.

Eureka College (IL)

Eureka College, chartered in 1855 and historically tied to the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), enrolled 558 students in fall 2024. The Illinois college was the state’s first to admit men and women on an “equal basis,” according to its website. If a Eureka student follows all academic requirements and doesn’t graduate in four years, their fifth year is tuition-free. For all incoming students, the price of tuition also remains the same for all four years. Instead of general education requirements, students must demonstrate proficiency through coursework in 10 essential capabilities, such as health, fitness and well-being; scientific literacy; spiritual engagement and the examined life; and sustainable practices and environmental conscience.

Lyon College (AR)

Total enrollment at Lyon College — located in Batesville, Arkansas in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains — exceeded 660 students in fall 2024, a 13.5% increase over the prior year, per the school’s website. With five miles of trails on campus and opportunities for camping, fishing, hunting, caving and rock-climbing, among other recreational activities, this small liberal arts college is a nature-lover’s haven. For students missing their furry companions, Lyon is also the first pet-friendly school in the state, with registered animals permitted to live in a specific residence hall. Students can choose between 18 majors and 24 minors at the college, which was founded in 1872.

Hampshire College (MA)

More than 700 students attend Hampshire College, which has an average class size of about 15. At the Massachusetts college — founded in 1965 to “radically reimagine liberal arts education” — there are no majors or departments, according to its website. Instead, students choose their own study emphasis from among 600 course offerings and complete a year-long independent project their last year. Hampshire is part of the Five College Consortium alongside Amherst College, Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and the University of Massachusetts–Amherst. This agreement allows students enrolled at any of the five institutions to take classes on the other campuses at no extra cost.

LaGrange College (GA)

Founded in 1831 originally as an all-female institution, LaGrange College is considered the oldest private college in Georgia. With an average class size of 16 and a student-faculty ratio of 11:1, LaGrange had about 815 students enrolled in fall 2024, according to its website. LaGrange offers more than 50 academic and pre-professional programs, and introduced an Ed.D. in curriculum and instruction in 2024 — its first doctoral degree. Long affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the institution places service at the heart of its mission. Once a semester, for instance, the campus community volunteers together on various local projects.

Whittier College (CA)

Although Whittier College was founded in 1887 by members of the Religious Society of Friends, it’s had no religious ties since the 1940s. The California-based college has a 8:1 student-faculty ratio, with a total enrollment of 815, according to its website. Students can choose from more than 30 majors or design their own through the Whittier Scholars Program, which requires admission. Whittier also offers one graduate degree: a master’s in teaching. Some campus traditions include the “Light of Learning,” where students pass around candles to symbolize the sharing of knowledge; painting of the “Rock” campus landmark in celebration of milestones and events; and a student versus staff kickball game.

Pfeiffer University (NC)

Like LaGrange, Pfeiffer University is affiliated with the United Methodist Church — although the school’s religious life caters to all faith backgrounds. Total enrollment at this North Carolina school reached nearly 900 students in fall 2024, according to its website. Pfeiffer offers a four-year mentorship program, which matches students with peer and faculty mentors who help with research and capstone projects. Pfeiffer has no classes on Fridays. Instead, as part of Falcon Friday, students participate in various opportunities like attending campus events, participating in independent research or taking extra time to study. Pfeiffer’s roots are in a homeschool that was founded in 1885.

