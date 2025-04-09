9 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

As the stock market whipsaws back and forth in April, it’s natural to get stuck on short-term outlooks. But it…

As the stock market whipsaws back and forth in April, it’s natural to get stuck on short-term outlooks. But it can be more profitable — and less stressful — to take a long-term approach to the market that doesn’t depend on moving in and out of investments before they crumble.

Top long-term investments are companies with consistent top-line growth and profitability, as well as scale and a unique business focus with a strong outlook for the next several years. There’s no such thing as a sure thing, of course, but these factors help investors plot a path forward with confidence.

The following list of the best growth stocks for the next 10 years is worth considering, even if some of them have seen shares lurch lower in recent weeks. In the long run, these stocks may prove to be trading at bargain valuations compared with where they could be a decade from now:

Stock Market value Sector DraftKings Inc. (ticker: DKNG) $17 billion Consumer cyclical Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) $5.9 billion Technology Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) $75 billion Technology Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) $175 billion Health care MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) $108 billion Consumer cyclical Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) $276 billion Health care Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $2.51 trillion Technology Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) $40 billion Financial services Visa Inc. (V) $645 billion Financial services

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Market value: $17 billion Sector: Consumer cyclical

DraftKings is one of the preeminent sports betting portals out there, and has managed to shoulder out much of the competition to remain as one of the leading platforms for legalized digital gambling. A landmark 2018 Supreme Court ruling opened the door for this kind of gambling activity and now some 39 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico authorize sportsbooks. As more Americans get access to the DraftKings platform, the firm has been capitalizing on both pent-up demand and new products including golf, fantasy sports and player vs. player formats. DraftKings is suffering in early 2025 because of fears of a potential dip in consumer spending, but continues to project double-digit revenue growth this year and next year — and with the sports betting market set to hit $160 billion by 2030, double the $80 billion figure from 2022, there’s a strong tailwind for DKNG stock to drive it in the decade ahead.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Market value: $5.9 billion Sector: Technology

Enphase is perhaps the riskiest stock on this list just because of recent Trump administration policies that ignore climate change and favor fossil fuels. The firm manufactures and sells both commercial-scale and home solar energy solutions, ranging from panel installation to microinverters and energy storage solutions — and headwinds for alternative energy credits and subsidies are clearly reflected in the nearly 40% decline for shares since Election Day. That said, analysts expect roughly 9% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 followed by nearly 14% growth in fiscal 2026, with comfortable margins and growing earnings. That means investors with a long-term horizon may want to look past the short-term impact of recent D.C. policies and think to the future of alternative energy with this growth stock.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)

Market value: $75 billion Sector: Technology

There’s a lot that’s uncertain about the next 10 years, but the continued threat of cyberattacks and continued security concerns seems like a pretty reliable trend that should still be around. Case in point: Last year’s National Public Data (NPD) breach exposed up to 2.9 billion records with sensitive personal data, and it’s likely 2025 will see a similarly dramatic cyber incident of its own. Cybersecurity and technology firm Fortinet is one of the most respected names out there when it comes to firewalls, anti-malware, web filtering and network performance solutions. With roughly 13% revenue growth expected this year and next year alike, driven by big 2024 acquisitions of cloud security firm Lacework and email security firm Perception Point, Fortinet is likely to build on its already dominant position in the cyber landscape to thrive for many years to come.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Market value: $175 billion Sector: Health care

Though not a household name like many Big Pharma icons or consumer health care companies, ISRG is a robotic surgery manufacturer that is on the cutting edge of medical technology. Its flagship da Vinci Surgical System enables complex procedures that provide much better outcomes thanks to a minimally invasive approach. A newer product, its Ion robotic bronchoscopy tool, allows for minimally invasive procedures on the lungs including cancer treatments and biopsies. On top of roughly 15% growth in sales projected for both this fiscal year as well as next year, the company is expecting earnings to grow at roughly the same rate. And considering that health care spending is one of the most durable categories in any market environment, ISRG is a long-term growth stock that should be able to weather any bumps in the road over the next 10 years.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI)

Market value: $108 billion Sector: Consumer cyclical

Often called “the Amazon of Latin America,” fast-growing overseas retailer MercadoLibre remains highly rated and continues to offer a great long-term outlook as it comes into its own. MELI operates a consumer-focused internet marketplace that dominates the most populous and lucrative regions in the area, including thriving city centers in Brazil and Argentina. Thanks to its rapid expansion, Wall Street is expecting more than 20% revenue growth in each of the next two years. MercadoLibre is admittedly exposed to fallout from any potential trade wars, as are many U.S.-based stocks, but the long-term growth potential of an emerging consumer class in the region bodes very well for this growth stock over the next 10 years.

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO)

Market value: $276 billion Sector: Health care Novo Nordisk is a specialized pharmaceutical stock with the perfect specialty for the next 10 years of health care — diabetes and obesity care. It also provides treatments for rare blood and endocrine system disorders, but it’s the weight loss and diabetes focus that is clearly the biggest draw for investors lately. Novo Nordisk’s recent Wegovy treatment just topped $8 billion in sales for 2024 to tighten its grip on this growth market even as others like Pfizer Inc. (PFE) have given up on their own weight-loss drugs. In the near term, NVO shares have crashed thanks to market-wide pressures as well as fears that the stock may have added a bit too much too fast. But durable revenue from existing diabetes products plus its growth business in weight loss drugs is fueling 15% to 20% revenue growth annually for the next few years, proving this is a growth stock with staying power.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Market value: $2.51 trillion Sector: Technology

Let’s face it: Even after recent declines, shares of NVDA are still up about 1,200% over the last five years to prove this is a tech leader with tremendous long-term momentum. It’s hard to overstate the amazing potential of this chipmaker as part of our high-tech future in everything from Bitcoin mining to artificial intelligence processors to electric vehicle hardware. NVDA is at the center of a lot of dynamic megatrends, and its share price and sales growth continues to reflect that. Even after already impressive growth in the past few years, current fiscal year projections include more than 50% revenue growth to show that this is a growth stock with a strong outlook.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Market value: $40 billion Sector: Financial services

Robinhood is one of the rare standouts in 2025, up about 20% this year as volatility has driven investors to change approaches and engage more with their finances. But the success story of HOOD stock is much more than just a tactical bet on short-term volatility. The company has made a name for itself for a populist and mobile-friendly approach to investing that has connected with younger traders. The company is expecting nearly 25% revenue growth this fiscal year as it continues to expand, and another 15% in fiscal 2026. With more than 25 million funded accounts and almost $200 billion in investor assets, this is a disruptive financial stock that continues to impress — and is likely to continue on its growth path in the years ahead.

Visa Inc. (V)

Market value: $645 billion Sector: Financial services

Payments processing icon Visa has outperformed the market consistently — year to date in 2025, over the last 12 months and over the last five years. The company just reported total payments volume of $16 trillion in 2024 via 234 billion total transactions. Those are simply staggering numbers, showing the firm’s dominance. From its longstanding business with branded cards to new innovations like mobile payments and touch-to-pay technology for smartphones, Visa is at the center of a global movement away from cash and toward digital transactions that should continue to fuel growth and outperformance.

Update 04/24/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.