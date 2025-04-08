8 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy

As April 14 marks Quantum Computing Day, it’s clear quantum computing is on a growth path, with the market expected…

As April 14 marks Quantum Computing Day, it’s clear quantum computing is on a growth path, with the market expected to expand from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $7.5 billion in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 28.7%, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

“The quantum computing market seems to be gaining momentum in anticipation of its acceleration toward widespread commercial use,” said John Murillo, chief dealing officer of B2Broker, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. “Governments worldwide have committed about $40 billion, with the U.S., U.K. and Germany leading the charge.”

On the private side of the market, venture capital investment hit a record-breaking $1.5 billion across 50 startup deals in 2024, nearly doubling the numbers from 2023. “This points to what investors actually bet on, namely, the exciting potential of combining QC with AI, which may or may not come true,” Murillo says. “The time horizon may be around the next three to four years, mainly because QC development has been lagging behind the AI development.”

Is that growth enough to attract investors to quantum computing stocks?

“I believe it is,” says Tal Elyashiv, a venture capitalist and author of the book “Investing in Revolutions: Creating Wealth from Transformational Technology Waves.” “The quantum computing market is robustly funded and is progressing steadily toward commercial applications. We’re seeing some corporate heavyweights committing significant capital and effort to developing quantum computing capabilities.”

With industry growth accelerating, eight quantum computing stocks stand out in 2025, as of April 11:

QUANTUM COMPUTING STOCK 1-YEAR PERFORMANCE 3-YEAR PERFORMANCE* Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL) -0.9% +7.0% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) -8.5% +11.7% FormFactor Inc. (FORM) -41.7% -8.4% IonQ Inc. (IONQ) +216.6% +34.2% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) +30.9% +26.4% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) +22.5% +71.7% Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) +628.0% +15.9% Quantum Computing (QUBT) +676.4% +44.4%

*Annualized total return as of the market close on April 11.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet’s shares have fallen 16.9% year to date as companies pulled back on digital advertising and tariff trade wars triggered major market sell-offs through the first two weeks of April. Yet, it still has plenty of cash on hand and should weather market uncertainty, buoyed by its generative AI efforts, Google Cloud money-maker and quantum computing operation.

Google’s head of quantum AI, Hartmut Neven, recently indicated that commercialized quantum computing applications will be up and running within five years in key areas like materials science, health care and energy. That comment contradicted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who told attendees at a technology trade show in January that commercialized quantum computing was 20 years away. That quip sank quantum stocks for a few weeks, but Neven’s comments and similar statements from industry heavyweights such as Bill Gates have implied that quantum’s commercial payday could be only several years away.

Expect Google to be in prime position with its breakthrough quantum processor, Willow, which exponentially reduces the error rate inhibiting quantum computing’s growth and “paves the way to a useful, large-scale quantum computer,” as stated by Google in a recent product note.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft’s stock is down 7.6% year to date, as the company found itself stuck in a softer technology market in 2025, and tariff woes drove technology industry shares down in April. The White House’s announcement that smartphones, computers and data storage equipment will be exempt from tariffs, however, should put tech companies like Microsoft in bounce-back mode.

On the quantum computing front, Microsoft Azure rolled out Majorana 1, billed as the first-ever quantum processing unit, or QPU, to be “powered by a topological core, designed to scale to a million qubits on a single chip,” the company stated. Microsoft also announced it’s “on track” to manufacture a fault-tolerant prototype for a scalable quantum computer “in years, not decades,” in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) program.

Maybe that progress is why Microsoft’s chief operating officer, Mitra Azizirad, called 2025 “the year to become quantum ready” in a recent research note.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

This California-based technology test and measurement solutions service provider has seen its shares drop significantly in 2025, down 39.2% year to date. Analysts point to a demand reduction for semiconductors and tariffs impacting Pacific Rim countries.

Consensus analysts expect a FORM comeback story. The company’s share price is pegged to hit $42 per share in 2025, representing a 41.9% growth rate from its current $29 share price. The company continues to shine in the quantum chip testing realm, most recently with its new cryogenic probe stations that make tracking and monitoring quantum computing devices easier. FormFactor is also exceptionally well positioned in the PQ500 probe socket realm, which pinpoints cryogenic temperatures in developing quantum chips.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ is another quantum computing company suffering big market share losses, with the stock down 37.5% in 2025, although it rebounded 39.5% during the past month. The share price gain is mostly attributable to IonQ’s recent inclusion in the DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (it’s one of 15 companies selected for the quantum computing program) and its new IonQ Forte Enterprise quantum computer rollout that targets deep-pocketed customers in key sectors like finance and life sciences. Analysts estimate IonQ’s share price will grow to $73 per share within one year, on average, an increase of about 180% from its current price of $26. Analysts note that the company also garnered $47 million in 2024 revenues and is expected to double that amount in 2025.

“We know IonQ as a leader in gate-based quantum systems with trapped-ion technology,” Murillo says. “Particularly, IonQ’s quantum computing outperformed classical computing in designing life-saving medical devices. IonQ’s partnerships with Amazon Braket and Ansys are very promising. Its potential revenue growth in 2025 may approach 100% yearly.”

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM shares are up 7.9% in 2025 and 30.3% over the past year. The company made news by unveiling a new mainframe computer “for the AI age.” The computer is expected to boost AI inference speeds by up to 50% more than IBM’s previous mainframe classes.

In a recent interview, IBM President Arvind Krishna said he expects quantum computing to be a foundational technology. Krishna also expects the technology to make massive gains in error correction and coherence speeds (e.g., the time it takes a quantum bit, or qubit, to maintain its quantum state) by 2030.

The company is accelerating its quantum computing plans accordingly. “IBM has developed the IBM Quantum System One and has a roadmap targeting 1,000-plus qubit systems,” Elyashiv said. “IBM also offers quantum-as-a-service (QaaS) via IBM Cloud and has clients including Exxon Mobil, Mercedes-Benz and Cerner.” Wall Street analysts are backing the stock, with RBC Capital’s Matthew Swanson keeping his buy rating and a $276 price target. The stock is trading around $237 per share as of April 14.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia is yet another “Magnificent Seven” stock falling backward in 2025, with its share price down 17.4% year to date. The company should get a shot in the arm from the technology products tariff exemptions, although any continued economic dip may curb profits in an already sluggish semiconductor market.

Yet Nvidia remains fully committed to the quantum computing market, with a new Boston-based research center that promises to create cutting-edge technologies to advance quantum computing.

“The Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center will integrate leading quantum hardware with AI supercomputers, enabling what is known as accelerated quantum supercomputing,” the company noted in a statement. “The NVAQC will help solve quantum computing’s most challenging problems, ranging from qubit noise to transforming experimental quantum processors into practical devices.” Nvidia also expects to partner with major quantum computing innovators like Quantum Machines and QuEra Computing to drive advancements in the quantum computing industry.

Late last year, Nvidia announced it was working with Google Quantum AI to “accelerate the design of its next-generation quantum computing devices using simulations powered by the Nvidia CUDA-Q platform.” Nvidia notes that Google quantum computing engineers can now wield 1,024 Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPUs in the Nvidia Eos supercomputer to perform some of the world’s largest and fastest dynamic simulations of quantum devices “at a fraction of the cost.”

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI)

Berkeley, California-based Rigetti produces full-stack quantum computing services for global enterprises, governments and research companies via its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company’s rapidly developing client list includes NASA, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC).

The company specializes in hybrid quantum-classical systems, where quantum engineers work on solving complicated computing problems faster than ever. The technology is already gaining supporters in the finance and biotech markets and Rigetti is in a good position to dominate.

Exhibit A is that Rigetti manufactures its own quantum processing units and systems and hosts cloud computing for quantum application development. In December, the company introduced its Novera QPU, a $900,000, 9-qubit commercial version of its quantum computer and its first commercially available QPU. Horizon Quantum Computing and the Air Force are among the early buyers.

The company’s stock price bounced around in 2024, and shares are up 628% over the past year as of April 11. However, 2025 hasn’t been as benevolent, with RGTI’s share price down 40.4% on soft demand. But with Rigetti on the participant list for the multiyear DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, this up-and-comer is far from down and out.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

Like Rigetti, Quantum Computing’s share price has been on a wild ride as of late, falling 58.7% year to date but gaining a whopping 676.4% over the past year as of April 11.

“QUBT integrates photonics and quantum optics technology,” Murillo says. “It also offers quantum photonic chip foundry development and strategic expansions in quantum sensing technologies. Having said that, its recently reported revenue was missing expectations, and the company’s operating expenses rose to almost $9 million, which is a bit concerning.” That was a 35% increase.

Soft sales and higher-than-expected operating costs may be slowing QUBT down for now, but as more enthusiasm builds for quantum technology, which offers big commercial possibilities, expect Quantum to regain its foothold in the market. Consensus analyst estimates have given QUBT shares potential 12-month upside of 24.3%.

