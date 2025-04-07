7 Top Gene-Editing Stocks to Buy

Gene therapy and gene editing are on the cutting edge of modern biotechnology. Gene therapies are used to correct genetic…

Gene therapy and gene editing are on the cutting edge of modern biotechnology. Gene therapies are used to correct genetic abnormalities by introducing genetic material at a cellular level and can often take the form of adding a functioning copy of a gene. Gene editing takes the science to the next level, seeking to directly alter the genome itself as a therapeutic approach.

Analysts at Precedence Research expect the gene-editing market to grow 15.7% annually and reach $40.1 billion by 2034, creating some tremendous long-term opportunities for investors. Here are seven of the best gene-editing stocks to buy, according to Bank of America:

Stock Upside potential from April 2 Eli Lilly & Co. (ticker: LLY) 22.2% Sanofi (SNY) 146.6% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) 14.8% CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) 151.5% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) 489.0% Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) 329.4% Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) 1,177.6%

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. It has also been investing in gene-therapy partnerships, including an October 2023 deal to acquire opt-in rights from Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) to programs for base-editing therapeutics currently being developed by Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) for treating cardiovascular disease. Eli Lilly is far from a pure-play, gene-editing investment, but analyst Tim Anderson says the stock has a catalyst-rich outlook and long-term growth potential from GLP-1 obesity drugs. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $1,000 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $818.22 on April 2.

Sanofi (SNY)

Sanofi is a French pharmaceutical company that specializes in atopic allergic disorders, oncology and rare diseases. Its leading drugs include Lantus for diabetes management and Dupixent for treating atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. In 2023, Sanofi expanded an existing partnership with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to use its CRISPR-based gene-editing technology to develop both in vivo and ex vivo cancer cell therapies. Analyst Graham Parry says Sanofi is undervalued based on its attractive pipeline and 12% projected annual earnings growth through 2029. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $133.06 price target for SNY stock, which closed at $53.95 on April 2.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in developing therapies to treat cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex also owns the rights to 60% of the profits from sales of CRISPR Therapeutics’ gene-editing therapy exagamglogene autotemcel (Casgevy), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treating sickle cell disease (SCD) in December 2023 and for treating transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) just six weeks later. Vertex presented additional positive long-term data on Casgevy in December 2024. Analyst Tazeen Ahmad says Casgevy’s global rollout has been steadily progressing. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $555 price target for VRTX stock, which closed at $483.49 on April 2.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a biotech company that uses gene-editing tool CRISPR-Cas9 for blood disorders and cancer applications. Despite FDA approvals of Casgevy for treating TDT and SCD, CRISPR’s stock price is down more than 44% in the past year. CRISPR is splitting Casgevy profits with Vertex, but analyst Alec Stranahan says CRISPR’s CTX112 cell therapy is performing well in oncology and autoimmune disease trials. He says Casgevy sales growth and trail data for CTX310 and CTX320 will be key catalysts for CRISPR. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $86 price target for CRSP stock, which closed at $483.49 on April 2.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing products designed for both in vivo and ex vivo applications. Its lead clinical program is Nex-z (nexiguran ziclumeran) for treating Transthyretin (ATTR) Amyloidosis, which currently has no cure. The company’s NTLA-2002 treatment for hereditary angioedema has also shown promising results and is in late-stage clinical trials. Stranahan says Intellia has a cash runway to carry the company through the first half of 2027 and has the potential for three commercial drug launches before 2030. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $43 price target for NTLA stock, which closed at $7.30 on April 2.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)

Sana Biotechnology researches and develops engineered cells used as medicine. The company’s proprietary gene-editing mechanism blinds a patient’s immune system to engineered therapeutic cells, potentially increasing efficacy. Sana is using its expertise in stem cells, gene editing and immunology to pursue a cure for type 1 diabetes. The company’s most advanced clinical programs also include two allogeneic CAR T therapies for treating cancer. Stranahan says he is encouraged by Sana’s SC451 cell therapy’s ability to deliver insulin independence with a one-time treatment. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $7 price target for SANA stock, which closed at $1.63 on April 2.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotech company developing gene-edited allogeneic, or universal, cell therapies to treat hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The stock took a big hit in March 2024 when it announced it is pausing development of allogeneic cell therapy CB-020. However, Caribou still has three lead programs in place: CB-010, CB-011 and CB-012. Stranahan says positive data readouts in 2025 could renew market optimism about the entire Caribou platform, and the company has a cash runway into the second half of 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $11 price target for CRBU stock, which closed at 86 cents on April 2.

