7 Easy Ways to Update Your Living Room

You might spend more of your waking hours in the kitchen than in any other room in the house. But your living room is probably where you spend the most time as a family.

Whether you’re watching a movie or sitting and catching up, it’s nice to have a warm, inviting living room to enjoy. If that’s your goal, consider these easy updates.

1. Choose the Right Window Treatments

Window treatments can be functional and aesthetic. Research different options to find the right fit for your space, suggests Courtney Wollersheim, interior designer at Floor360 in Wisconsin.

“Adding window treatments to your living room enhances your lighting scheme, elevates your overall design and adds a functional design element,” she says. “Window coverings made with materials that are energy efficient add an extra layer of comfort, making it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.”

As a bonus, you can play around with different window treatment colors to complement your living room furniture and other decorative elements.

2. Add an Area Rug

Hardwood is an elegant look for living rooms. But an area rug adds a touch of softness and texture, says Wollersheim.

“Nothing can create a polished living room design and bring together a space better than an area rug,” she adds.

If your home is filled with pets and kids, or if it typically sees lots of foot traffic, Wollersheim suggests adding a rug made from nylon or polypropylene material. Otherwise, “an area rug composed of wool or a wool blend is more appropriate for a design-forward low-key living room,” she says.

You’ll also want to make sure to choose the right size. “The rule of thumb for area rug placement and size is to ensure that at least two legs of each piece of furniture rest on the edge of the area rug,” Wollersheim says.

3. Choose Comfortable, Functional Furniture

When it comes your living room, your furniture matters, says Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal interior designer at Arsight Studio in New York City. He suggests focusing on pieces that feel good to use and also serve a purpose.

“The perfect living room furniture needs to be fashionable but also practical,” Kropovinsky says. “Consider comfortable yet durable seating when buying furniture, especially if you have pets or kids. Decorative built-in storage units with hidden compartments, modern baskets and shelves can easily conceal household items.”

4. Layer Textures

In recent years, there’s been a push to add more texture to home design, and Kropovinsky is a fan of this.

“To create warmth and a feeling of depth in design, consider layering materials and textures,” he says. “Soft throws and pillows in combination with natural materials like wood and linen can create an inviting atmosphere.”

You can also swap out throw blankets and pillows on a seasonal basis. For example, you may want to choose lighter colors in the summer and richer colors during winter. And in the fall, play around with oranges and browns.

Rugs can also lend more texture to your living room. If you don’t want to use a larger area rug, consider a smaller rug underneath your coffee table.

5. Incorporate Layered Lighting

There’s nothing like a living room that gets its fair share of natural light. But you’ll need the right lighting for those evening gatherings.

“I recommend layering your lighting by using floor lamps, table lamps, and where possible, dimmer switches,” says Morgan Blinn, interior designer at Rumor Designs in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Floor and table lamps can also enhance the room’s aesthetic. Choose modern lighting if you’re going for a modern feel or more classic lamp designs if that better aligns with your style.

6. Add Greenery

The presence of greenery can freshen up your living room and make it a more welcoming space, says Blinn. Some indoor plants can even improve air quality. But if you’re someone with a plant-killing history, Blinn says it’s perfectly OK to go for the fake stuff.

“Faux is a great alternative if you don’t have a green thumb,” she says. “Greenery livens up a room in a pinch and can bring life into an empty shelf or corner. You can also use it as a focal point in an entry or stairwell.”

7. Incorporate Cozy Paint Colors

For a space that gets as much attention as a living room, the right paint color can make a huge difference, says Gena Kirk, vice president of corporate studio at KB Home in Los Angeles.

“For spaces meant for relaxation and socializing, it’s important to choose colors that reflect your personal style and create a positive atmosphere,” she says.

Kirk says that while bright colors like yellow can energize a room, they’re best used as accents to balance warmer, cozier shades like beige or eggplant. Kirk also warns that while darker colors can sometimes lend coziness, they can also make a room feel closed in. Consider the size and layout of your living room when deciding which paint colors to utilize.

“Careful consideration and balance are important to ultimately create a relaxing space,” Kirk says.

