7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the…

Identifying stocks to buy and hold for decades rather than months or years can be difficult. The world and the economy are constantly changing, creating risks for long-term investors. A dividend payment from a large, profitable company with a leading market share in a stable or growing industry is about the closest thing to a guarantee a long-term investor can find. In fact, dividends alone have accounted for about 40% of total stock market returns over the past 90 years.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are seven attractively valued dividend stocks investors can bet on for the long term, according to Bank of America analysts:

Stock Forward Dividend Yield JPMorgan Chase & Co. (ticker: JPM) 2.6% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 2.4% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2.6% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 2.9% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 4.7% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 3.0% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 2.9%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with about $4 trillion in assets. JPMorgan took advantage of the 2023 U.S. regional banking crisis and acquired failed First Republic Bank after it was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. Analyst Ebrahim Poonawala says JPMorgan’s net interest income is more sensitive to short-end rates than long-end rates, suggesting some potential NII downside in the near term. However, he says JPMorgan’s risk-reward profile is attractive given the bank’s strategic flexibility. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $284 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $214.44 on April 7.

Sector: Financials Yield: 2.6%

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble produces household consumer products and owns several popular brands, including Pampers, Tide and Gillette. Analyst Bryan Spillane says Procter may face headwinds in 2025 thanks to both a weaker U.S. consumer and more cautious retailers in light of tariff uncertainty. Fortunately for investors, Spillane says Procter & Gamble is well equipped to navigate this type of challenging environment and has a history of effective inventory management and strong pricing leverage. Spillane sees the stock as a long-term buying opportunity for dividend investors. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $190 price target for PG stock, which closed at $160.23 on April 7.

Sector: Consumer staples Yield: 2.4%

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Home Depot is one of the largest North American home improvement retailers. Analyst Robert Ohmes says the macroeconomic environment for home improvement retailers will likely remain choppy, but Home Depot is well positioned to continue to gain market share given growth in professional customers taking on complex projects. In addition, Ohmes says lower interest rates will likely support Home Depot’s same-store sales growth if they trigger a rebound in larger discretionary projects that typically involve financing, such as kitchen and bathroom remodels. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $450 price target for HD stock, which closed at $341.51 on April 7.

Sector: Consumer discretionary Yield: 2.6%

[Read: 7 High-Return, Low-Risk Investments for Retirees]

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Coca-Cola is a leading non-alcoholic beverage company. Spillane says Coca-Cola management has balanced its business well between profitable markets and key investment markets that could generate strong growth in the future, making the stock a best-in-class consumer staples investment for the long term. In the first half of 2025, Spillane says Coca-Cola faces easy year-over-year comparisons in China and the Middle East. He says the company’s combination of localized production, pricing power and alternative sourcing will allow Coca-Cola to effectively manage cost inflation. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $77 price target for KO stock, which closed at $68.37 on April 7.

Sector: Consumer staples Yield: 2.9%

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Chevron is a global oil major that operates exploration and production, petrochemical and refining and marketing businesses. In January, Chevron reported its first oil production from its 50% owned TengizChevroil (TCO) Future Growth Project in the Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan. Analyst Jean Ann Salisbury says the TCO startup will mark a material inflection point for Chevron’s free cash flow growth. Salisbury says ongoing progress in Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin projects will help Chevron generate an additional $10 billion in annual free cash flow by 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $180 price target for CVX stock, which closed at $140.15 on April 7.

Sector: Energy Yield: 4.7%

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems provides networking, cloud and cybersecurity hardware and software solutions. Analyst Tal Liani says artificial intelligence buildouts are driving demand in Cisco’s cloud, service provider and enterprise verticals. Following several years of inventory absorption, high network utilization has created a tailwind for Cisco’s business. Cisco is well positioned to meet this booming demand, and Liani is bullish on the company’s unique portfolio of routing, optical, silicon, and other products and solutions. He projects ongoing revenue growth for Cisco in 2025 and 2026. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $76 price target for CSCO stock, which closed at $54.41 on April 7.

Sector: Technology Yield: 3%

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM is a global technology company that provides enterprise software, infrastructure and services. Analyst Wamsi Mohan says IBM’s recent investor event reinforced his belief that IBM is on track for consistent revenue growth and free cash flow improvement in 2025. In addition to its attractive valuation, IBM has a defensive portfolio of offerings and its healthy balance sheet suggests its dividend is safe. Mohan anticipates double-digit software revenue growth from Red Hat and single-digit software revenue growth from IBM’s transaction processing business. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $270 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $225.78 on April 7.

Sector: Technology Yield: 2.9%

More from U.S. News

10 Best Health Care Stocks to Buy for 2025

7 Top Gene-Editing Stocks to Buy

7 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/08/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.