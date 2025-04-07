7 Best International Stocks to Buy Now

Many investors are familiar with the concept of diversification, which involves making sure a portfolio isn’t over-reliant on just a…

Many investors are familiar with the concept of diversification, which involves making sure a portfolio isn’t over-reliant on just a single stock — or even a single theme. That includes diversification across sectors, company sizes and geographies.

That last angle is particularly noteworthy this year, as the best international stocks are putting up significant gains even as the S&P 500 has fallen into a correction. The following list is composed of international stocks that are all up more than 10% this year through April 9. These aren’t risky microcaps, either, but established names with more than $10 billion in market value.

If you’re looking for international diversification to offset domestic volatility in 2025, take a look at this list of the best international stocks to buy now:

Stock Market Capitalization YTD Return Through April 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (ticker: BABA) $262 billion 23.5% Ambev SA (ABEV) $35 billion 24.3% Banco Santander SA (SAN) $94 billion 38.3% Ecopetrol SA (EC) $17 billion 13.0% Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) $17 billion 50.9% Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI) $20 billion 63.2% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) $110 billion 27.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA)

Market value: $262 billion Headquarters: China Year-to-date (YTD) return: 23.5%

E-commerce leader Alibaba fell on hard times in past few years after falling out of favor with the Chinese government. But thanks to improvements in that relationship, coupled with a general uptrend for overseas stocks in the age of President Donald Trump’s trade wars, BABA stock has seen a huge bounce-back rally lately, surging 48% in the last 12 months and hitting new 52-week highs in March. As the “Amazon of Asia,” Alibaba has a similar model as an e-commerce and tech infrastructure leader, and the organic growth of these business lines coupled with first-mover power make it uniquely positioned to benefit from the broad outperformance of China in 2025.

Ambev SA (ABEV)

Market value: $35 billion Headquarters: Brazil YTD returns: 24.3%

Brazil’s Ambev is a unique play on the growth of the consumer staples market of Latin America. A specialty beverage company, ABEV produces and distributes beer under the Budweiser, Modelo, Michelob, Labatt and Stella Artois brands, among many others. It also produces soft drinks ranging from Gatorade and Lipton iced teas to Pepsi products and Red Bull energy drinks. Founded back in 1885, this company is effectively the brand ambassador for many established global beverage companies — but thanks to on-shore operations, it can avoid the problems of importers or exporters to the region. With a nearly 6% dividend yield on top of share outperformance this year, it’s a great international alternative if you’re looking for consumer staples income to avoid broader market volatility right now.

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Market value: $94 billion Headquarters: Spain YTD returns: 38.3%

Madrid-based Santander provides financial services worldwide, ranging from retail banking to wealth management and corporate financial services. Founded in 1857, it is the pre-eminent bank in Spain and remains a go-to financial provider across the Spanish-speaking world, with more than 8,000 branches worldwide. In addition to riding a general uptrend in European financials lately, SAN also yields roughly three times the dividends of the typical S&P 500 stock to provide an added sweetener for investors.

Ecopetrol SA (EC)

Market value: $17 billion Headquarters: Colombia YTD returns: 13% Among the largest oil companies in South America, Ecopetrol is an integrated oil firm that is uniquely positioned to supply the growing region with energy as trade wars look to create barriers to exports to (and from) the U.S. Admittedly, Colombia is a volatile emerging market full of uncertainty. But 2025 GDP forecasts are for 2.5% expansion of the nation’s economy — with the broader region’s growth rate projected at about the same level. With soaring commodity prices and a strategic role in the region, EC is an international energy stock with strong momentum right now.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)

Market value: $17 billion Headquarters: Israel YTD returns: 50.9%

Elbit Systems is a defense company, which means it is a pretty sure bet in an age of chronic geopolitical uncertainty right now. And if you think defense products and services are in demand here, then just imagine living in Israel. Elbit is a home-grown defense company with a close relationship with the Israeli government, providing everything from data links and radio communication systems to cyber intelligence solutions, weapons systems and armored vehicles. With consistent double-digit revenue growth and strong profitability, this is a well-run international company with an in-demand niche for 2025 and beyond.

Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI)

Market value: $20 billion Headquarters: South Africa YTD returns: 63.2%

The ultimate alternative asset, gold has been in favor lately as investors have sought allocations in areas beyond just the stock market. Gold has gained about 20% since Jan. 1, but this major miner located in South Africa has gained even more than gold bullion has. That’s thanks to “operational leverage,” where input costs remain the same but profits march higher thanks to better pricing power. And when you can ramp up production and tap into reserves, the lift for shares can be quite dramatic. GFI proves that out, making it a top international stock to buy now.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Market value: $110 billion Headquarters: Luxembourg YTD returns: 27.1%

Spotify has been on a roll lately thanks to a combination of previous cost cutting that has paid off along with profitability improvements and double-digit revenue growth. As proof, the company’s end-of-year results for 2024 showed gross margin and free cash flow hitting new records. Streaming media remains in demand, and SPOT remains a leader in its category around the world. That makes this an international stock to buy based on its unique strength that crosses borders.

Update 04/10/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.