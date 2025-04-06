6 Ways to Make Sustainability A Part of Your Monthly Budget

Having good intentions to live more sustainably can seems at odds with your budget. After all, purchasing “eco-friendly” labeled products…

Having good intentions to live more sustainably can seems at odds with your budget. After all, purchasing “eco-friendly” labeled products or investing in greener options like solar panels on your home or an electric vehicle can get pricey.

Still, a global PwC survey found that more than eight in 10 consumers say they are willing to pay more for sustainably produced or sourced goods.

Suppose that’s not something you can swing, especially with inflation and higher everyday expenses. In that case, the good news is that making minor changes to your habits can be both budget-friendly and better for the environment. Some eco-friendly strategies will even save you money in the long run.

Try these six tactics to do your part in the fight against climate change without polluting your budget.

1. Be Fashionably Green

If you’re a fashion lover, it can be hard to resist a great deal, but making shopping decisions with longevity in mind will help you to buy less (and have less clothing waste), says Aidan Charron, associate director of EARTHDAY.ORG, which promotes environmental awareness.

“Reject trends and fast fashion,” he says. When you do have to make purchases, go for better quality if you can.

For example, instead of cheap items made from polyester that barely make it through a few washes, opt for well-made cotton clothing that can last for years. “Initially it will cost more, but it will probably be longer lasting and be better for the planet,” Charron says.

Green budget tip: Make a rule for yourself that you won’t buy anything you don’t see yourself wearing repeatedly. Then, allocate a small portion of your savings a few times per year to buy a couple of quality wardrobe staples that need replacing, like a winter coat, a good pair of jeans or everyday shoes.

2. Share and Show You Care

Community swaps are a great way to trade gently used items so that you’re not going through a cycle of buying new things , only to discard them once they have outlasted their usefulness (think baby gear).

You can do this the old-fashioned way, by organizing a swap with neighbors, friends and family. Or you can search for local swaps on social media.

“So much of the ‘green’ conversation focuses on buying new eco-friendly products but the most sustainable and budget-friendly option is always reuse,” says Fady Kasbar, founder of Blossoms, a free parent-to-parent reuse platform that lets users earn rewards for donating clothes and other activities.

The good news is “new-to-you” still fulfills the urge to change things up and can leave consumers feeling good about their decision to reuse and make an impact, Kasbar says.

Green budget tip: By saving on short-term-use items, you can free up some budget space to choose ethically made gear.

3. Buy Used

Sometimes you’ll still want to buy items, but instead of hitting the mall, challenge yourself to look for a second-hand option first.

“Buying used right now is not only good for the planet, but it’s tariff-proof,” says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. She adds that giving something a second life prevents that item from ending up in a landfill or in our oceans.

Green budget tip: Stay within your clothing/household budget by exploring platforms like The RealReal, Poshmark and ThredUp for mid-range pieces (you can sell items and earn some income, too!). Also, check your local consignment store. For tech gadgets, retailers like Target, Best Buy and Amazon sell gently used and/or refurbished devices, while thrift stores and sidewalk sales are great places to find unique home decor pieces, Bodge says.

4. Reduce Your Energy Consumption

One of the easiest ways to live greener on a tight budget is to seal up your home’s energy envelope, says Brandon Hardiman, owner of Yellowhammer Home Buyers, a company that renovates homes with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind.

“Most of us have no idea how much energy (and money) we’re losing through those tiny openings. I’ve seen people’s energy bills reduce by as much as 15% just by sealing up air leaks — and it only takes a few dollars and a Saturday afternoon,” Hardiman says.

For example, he says he uses low-cost weatherstripping, outlet insulators and caulk to seal up air leaks around doors, windows and outlets.

While you’re at it, you can also make some quick changes like replacing outside lighting to solar motion detector lights. That’s what Erik Wright, founder and CEO of New Horizon Home Buyers, did on all of his properties last year, for around $12 to $15 per light.

“The lights paid for themselves in six to eight weeks and cost nothing in electrical labor,” he says.

Wright also shares an easy tip to reduce water usage and lower water bills: “Water heaters are usually factory adjusted at 140 degrees Fahrenheit, when 120 degrees is sufficient for most homes. Lowering your water heater temperature takes five minutes, zero dollars and saves roughly 10% of water heating expenses right away,” he says. Plus, it extends your water heater’s lifespan.

Green budget tip: People often don’t realize that small changes can result in lower utility bills. Make an effort to unplug electronics, use less water and heat/cool your home wisely, and you can free up a few extra bucks in your monthly budget. You may even decide to put those savings toward a smart thermostat and smart plugs that can help you reduce your bills even more.

5. Use Creativity to Repurpose Things You Have

“Waste is expensive. Making do with what you already have is the ultimate form of sustainability,” Hardiman says.

For instance, when he’s working on home restoration, he recycles wood, tile and fixtures whenever possible. In your own home, there are countless ways to repurpose existing furniture, and when you can’t, always try to donate or sell instead of putting it out on the curb.

Green budget tip: While decluttering feels great, spend a few minutes researching clever ways to repurpose or upcycle items. This can extend the life of things and help you avoid making unnecessary purchases later on. For example, a side table you no longer need can become a plant stand for your yard. While you’re at it, brush up your DIY skills, such as how to sew, mend, paint and make minor repairs to make old things new again.

6. Make Single-Use Your Default

If you recycle plastic and glass containers, that’s a start — but why not take it to the next step and cut out single-use items altogether?

Bodge suggests getting everyone in your household a couple of reusable water bottles and investing in a water filter or a Hydros or Brita pitcher. Next, transition away from tinfoil, baggies and plastic wrap and try using reusable wraps made of beeswax or silicone.

“The younger you get your kids started on this, the more it will become a habit,” Bodge says.

Green budget tip: Although this approach can cost more initially, making the transition to single-use gradually will be easier on your wallet. Go through last month’s grocery receipts and add up all of your single-use purchases, then commit to cutting one category at a time. So, instead of buying paper plates and cups, reallocate that money toward a couple of reusable bottles.

6 Ways to Make Sustainability A Part of Your Monthly Budget originally appeared on usnews.com