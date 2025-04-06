6 Funds to Add to Your HSA

As you put together your 2025 financial checklist, consider three important items: maximizing your 401(k) contributions to get the full…

As you put together your 2025 financial checklist, consider three important items: maximizing your 401(k) contributions to get the full employer match, contributing to a Roth IRA if eligible and checking whether you qualify for a health savings account (HSA).

Eligibility for an HSA depends on whether you’re enrolled in a high-deductible health plan (HDHP). These plans come with lower monthly premiums but require you to pay a higher amount out of pocket before your coverage kicks in. For 2025, the IRS defines an HDHP as an insurance plan with a deductible of at least $1,650 for individuals or $3,300 for families.

If you’re enrolled in an HDHP, you gain access to one of the most tax-efficient investment accounts available. “HSAs are popular investment vehicles for covering medical costs due in part to their triple tax advantage: Contributions are deductible, investment growth is tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free for qualified expenses,” says Sabino Vargas, senior financial advisor at Vanguard.

When you contribute to an HSA, it reduces your taxable income, similar to a 401(k). For 2025, individuals can contribute up to $4,300, and families can contribute up to $8,550. Those age 55 or older can contribute an extra $1,000 as a catch-up, just like a Roth IRA allows for those 50 and older.

Once invested, all returns in an HSA, whether interest, dividends, or short- and long-term capital gains, grow tax-deferred within the account. And if HSA withdrawals are used for qualified medical expenses, they’re completely tax-free.

These expenses include things like doctor visits, prescription medications, medical equipment such as blood pressure monitors, as well as dental work and vision care.

How you invest in an HSA depends on your health, timeline and fund options. If you expect to use it in the near future, more conservative investments may be suitable. If you’re saving for medical expenses in retirement, growth-oriented funds might make more sense.

Here are six of the best funds to add to an HSA, if offered by your plan provider:

Fund Expense ratio Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (ticker: VTSAX) 0.04% Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX) 0.04% Schwab 1000 Index Fund (SNXFX) 0.05% Fidelity Freedom Index 2060 Fund Investor Class (FDKLX) 0.12% Fidelity Money Market Fund (SPRXX) 0.42% Schwab Short-Term Bond Index Fund (SWSBX) 0.06%

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX)

“An HSA can be used as an additional ‘off-label’ retirement account,” Vargas says. “For those already maximizing contributions to tax-favored retirement accounts, funding an HSA and treating it like a retirement savings account can allow those assets to grow as long as possible.” If you are a healthy younger investor enrolled in an HDHP, consider contributing to an HSA for this reason.

For long-term compounding potential, younger HSA investors can use a broad market equity index fund like VTSAX. This fund tracks over 3,000 small-, mid- and large-cap domestic stocks represented by the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index. It charges a reasonable 0.04% expense ratio but does require a $3,000 initial investment. VTSAX has returned an annualized 11.7% over the past 10 years.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (VFIAX)

“When choosing which investments to use, cost matters, so consider a low-cost, diversified investment so that you can keep more of your investment returns,” Vargas says. “The lower the expense ratio, the harder your HSA can work for you.” In general, diversified index funds like VTSAX tend to be highly affordable due to their low turnover, straightforward benchmarks and lack of active management.

However, VTSAX isn’t the only low-cost index fund available for U.S. equity exposure. Investors can also buy VFIAX, which tracks the well-known S&P 500 index. Unlike VTSAX, VFIAX only holds 500 large-cap companies screened for liquidity and earnings quality. This makes it slightly less diversified, but more rigorous. It charges the same 0.04% expense ratio and also requires a $3,000 minimum investment.

Schwab 1000 Index Fund (SNXFX)

“Look for straightforward funds with simple explanations, clear strategies and investment goals that you can easily understand,” says Jordan Taylor, independent financial advisor at Core Planning. “Funds with a positive trailing five- and 10-year return at a minimum are often good places to start, as are those with expense ratios below 0.5%.” SNXFX is an example of a fund that meets these conditions.

This mutual fund tracks the proprietary Schwab 1000 Index, which simply market-cap weights the 1,000 largest U.S. equities. This provides investors with exposure to roughly 90% of the investable domestic stock market. It charges a low 0.05% expense ratio and has delivered a 12% annualized 10-year return. Unlike the Vanguard funds, SNXFX has no minimum required investment.

Fidelity Freedom Index 2060 Fund Investor Class (FDKLX)

“Some investment funds will automatically tailor the mixture of stocks versus bonds over time, so that your funds in the HSA may be more easily spent in the future,” Taylor says. “By investing in these funds, investors can better match their portfolio’s level of risk to their time horizon, or when they expect to cash out and spend their investment.” These are called “target-date” funds, and FDKLX is an example.

FDKLX targets a retirement date of 2060, making it best suited for young investors. Right now, the fund is roughly 90% global stocks and 10% bonds, which is a growth-centric allocation. But as the years go on, FDKLX will gradually increase bonds and decrease stocks to emphasize capital preservation. The fund charges a reasonable 0.12% expense ratio and requires no minimum initial investment.

Fidelity Money Market Fund (SPRXX)

“Consider focusing on your risk tolerance as well as the expected timing of future health care expenses when choosing your HSA investments,” says Michael Ashley Schulman, partner and chief investment officer at Running Point Capital Advisors. “Are you comfortable with taking on higher volatility, or do you prefer to be more conservative? Do you have an expensive medical procedure planned?”

Older investors or those in poorer health should prioritize safety with their HSA investments. This ensures that when medical expenses come due, the value of your account hasn’t dropped due to market volatility. SPRXX is a strong option for this purpose. As a money market fund, it maintains a stable net asset value (NAV) of $1 per share and pays monthly income, currently offering a 4% seven-day SEC yield.

Schwab Short-Term Bond Index Fund (SWSBX)

“The longer you can leave the money alone, the more risk you can take,” says Georgia Bruggeman, founder and CEO of Meridian Financial Advisors. “If you know you will need to spend some of the funds in an HSA for health care expenses within the next year, then consider leaving those funds either in cash equivalents or an ultra-short-term bond fund.” For this role, consider SWSBX at a 0.06% expense ratio.

This fund tracks the Bloomberg U.S. Government/Credit 1-5 Year Index and holds a mix of U.S. Treasurys and investment-grade corporate bonds. Its NAV is not fixed like a money market fund and can fluctuate slightly, but over time it should provide a higher expected return. SWSBX currently pays a 4.1% 30-day SEC yield and comes with no minimum investment requirement.

