Earning a welcome bonus on a new credit card is one of the best ways to supersize your rewards account. While bonuses come in many sizes and forms, select cards offer massive bonuses of 100,000 or more miles or points, accelerating your path to booking an award flight or hotel stay.

However, not all welcome bonuses are equal. Learn more about the top cards with hefty bonuses, how much you’ll need to spend and how to determine which offer is best for you.

6 Credit Cards with 100K or Higher in Welcome Bonuses

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card

— Welcome bonus: Earn 155,000 points after spending $5,000 within the first six months.

— Annual fee: $250 See Rates & Fees

The Marriott Bonvoy Bevy™ American Express® Card

includes automatic Gold Elite status and 15 Elite Night credits toward higher levels. It earns six points per dollar at Marriott, and cardholders receive 1,000 bonus points on every stay. You’ll also receive a free night award (up to 50,000 points) when you spend $15,000 in a calendar year.

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

— Welcome bonus: Earn 185,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first six months.

— Annual fee: $650 See Rates & Fees

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

is a luxury hotel card with an annual free night (up to 85,000 points), complimentary Platinum Elite status and a $300 annual dining credit. When you spend $60,000 in a calendar year, you can choose an Earned Choice Award that includes five nightly upgrades, a free night (up to 85,000 points) or $1,000 off a Marriott bed.

Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

— Welcome bonus: Earn 130,000 points and a Free Night Reward after spending $3,000 within the first six months.

— Annual fee: $150 See Rates & Fees

The Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

includes automatic Gold Status and an annual $200 Hilton resort credit. You’ll earn 12 points per dollar on Hilton hotels and resorts, and receive a free night that can be used at almost any Hilton location when you spend $15,000 in a calendar year.

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

— Welcome bonus: Earn 175,000 points after spending $6,000 within the first six months.

— Annual fee: $550

Luxury travelers should consider the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

because it offers complimentary Diamond status, a $400 Hilton resort credit and an uncapped annual free night award. It earns 14 points per dollar on Hilton hotels and resorts, and includes a $200 annual flight credit, and up to $199 in reimbursement for CLEAR Plus membership, making traveling to your favorite Hilton resort a breeze.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

— Sign-up bonus: Earn three Free Night Awards (each valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $3,000 within the first three months.

— Annual fee: $95

Unlike other cards on this list, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless bonus comes as free nights collectively worth up to 150,000 points — although your ultimate value depends on how you redeem the awards. Plus, you’ll get an annual free night (worth up to 35,000 points) each year you renew the card. You’ll earn 17 points per dollar when booking at Marriott properties, and the card also includes automatic Silver Elite status.

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

— Sign-up bonus: Earn 140,000 points after spending $3,000 within the first three months.

— Annual fee: $99

The IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

includes automatic Platinum Elite Status and a free annual night (up to 40,000 points) for all cardholders. You’ll earn up to 26 points per dollar on IHG hotels and resorts, plus $100 and 10,000 bonus points after spending $20,000 in a year. One unique benefit is the fourth night free when redeeming points, which extends the value of your rewards.

How to Determine Which Offer Is Best

Comparing the best offers can be challenging. The value of credit card rewards is often apples to oranges, says Zac Hood, the founder of Travel Freely — especially when you’re comparing hotel points to airline miles or flexible transferable points. “For example, 100,000 hotel points might get you a few nights at a mid-tier hotel,” Hood says, “while 100,000 flexible points could land you international business-class flights.”

Consider these questions when comparing offers:

— How does the annual fee impact the value of the welcome bonus?

— Can you meet the minimum spending requirement?

— Are there credits that can offset the annual fee?

— Does the card include other benefits, like elite status, free checked bags or an annual free night?

— Is there an introductory offer on the annual percentage rate?

Additionally, you need to include other factors that impact the value received from the card. Kyle Stewart, director of Scott & Thomas, a boutique luxury travel agency, is looking for cards that offer value year over year. “If a card doesn’t deliver value after the initial sign-up bonus,” he says, “I am less likely to take it.”

