5 Times to Skip the Chatbox and Call Your Credit Card Company

Calling customer service when you have a question or problem with your credit card might seem like a pain, which is why many card apps incorporate AI and chatbot technology to virtually assist cardholders with some inquiries.

While digital assistants offers convenience in some situations, there are other key moments where it will benefit you to get a human on the line. In fact, the majority of people — 60% of customers surveyed by Gartner in December 2023 — worry it will become more difficult to reach a person as AI becomes more common. If you share that worry, it’s all the more reason to pick up the phone while you still can if you require personalized assistance.

“Calling a creditor instead of using a chatbot will be much more helpful when you want to have a conversation and ask a variety of questions,” says Leslie H. Tayne, finance and debt expert and founder of Tayne Law Group.

For example, if you plan to discuss sensitive information, if time is of the essence or if you plan to negotiate complex issues such as an error on your credit report, having a human at the other end of the conversation is your best bet for achieving a solution. Agents simply have deeper capabilities than chatbots, and this is especially the case if you’re dealing with any of the following scenarios.

If You’re Having Financial Difficulties

The moment you suspect that a life situation might make it difficult to keep up with your minimum card payments, you should reach out to the credit issuer. “The company may have a financial hardship or payment plan for people in need of assistance,” says Margaret Poe, head of consumer credit education for TransUnion, one of the three major credit bureaus.

She urges you to place that call before going delinquent, however. “Waiting to contact the company until after missing the payment may result in the missed payment being reported to credit reporting agencies,” she says. That can wreak havoc on your credit score.

Be sure to mention if your hardship is the result of a natural disaster or crisis, because card companies sometimes have special protocols for such situations.

If You Miss a Payment

Besides being in financial distress, sometimes people accidentally miss their payment due date. You might just shake it off, pay the late fee and move on. But a quick call could potentially help you get the late charge waived.

That’s what Andrea Woroch, former U.S. News contributor and consumer and money-saving expert, did when she inadvertently missed a payment after having her second baby. When she realized she was one day past her due date, she immediately logged on to make the payment, including the late fee. But then she decided to give customer service a call to see if it would be willing to reverse the fee and the interest charges, too.

Woroch explained the exact scenario that played out — she was recovering from a c-section and running after a toddler, and the due date slipped her mind. “I asked for a one-time courtesy to waive the late fee and refund the interest,” she says. “I actually didn’t expect to get the interest wiped away, so I was pleasantly surprised that the customer agent on the other line was so graciously able to help me out and honor both of my requests.”

To Ask for a Better Deal

Want to lower your interest rate? Believe it or not, this is something that card companies do frequently — if you have a strong track record with the company, that is. Considering that the average credit card annual percentage rate was at 21.37% as of February 2025, anything you can do to lower it may save you a few bucks if you revolve a balance.

“There’s a simple reason your credit card issuer will do this,” says Howard Dvorkin, certified public accountant and chairman of Debt.com. “If you’ve been a good longtime customer, they don’t want to lose you. It costs money to recruit new customers. Many times, it’s cheaper to keep their existing customers happy.”

When you call, be direct. Say something like, “I’m a longtime customer, and I’m looking to lower the interest rate on my card. Can you do an account review to see if I qualify?”

To Question an Unknown Charge

A call can sometimes be more efficient than a chatbot if you want an explanation about your bill or something reported in your credit file, says Tayne. Have all of the information on hand about the specific charge or account activity that requires clarification. If the representative is not able to jog your memory that you (or an authorized user) made the purchase, ask for a transfer to the fraud department to figure out the next steps.

To Get a Breakdown of Your Benefits

Credit card rewards programs and benefits change all the time and often have a lot of fine print to go with it. You may not be entirely sure how to redeem your points, whether or not your card charges a foreign transaction fee or how car rental coverage works.

When in doubt, call and ask — that’s why customer service exists. “Chatting with an agent is a good way to clarify topics that may be foreign to some consumers,” says Tayne.

In addition, some higher-end cards offer dedicated concierge hotlines to help cardholders plan trips, assist with reservations and make recommendations. It could be a service worth taking advantage of the next time you travel.

Strategies for an Effective Call

Regardless of why you’re calling your credit card company, these guidelines can improve your success rate:

— Be nice. Even if you feel frustrated at some point during the call, maintain your composure and stay courteous to the agent. “The cardinal rule is: Be sweet as sugar,” says Dvorkin. “It can’t hurt to remind them that you’ve been a longtime customer and just love the benefits.”

— If at first you don’t succeed … call again. If you aren’t getting anywhere with the first customer agent, ask to be transferred to a manager or supervisor who has more power to make adjustments. You might also consider calling back to see if another agent is willing to be more flexible. “Sometimes it’s about getting the right person on the line,” says Woroch.

— Be willing to move on. If the card representative won’t budge, let them know you’ve received offers from other credit card issuers that have slightly better terms. You’d prefer to stick with the card you know and love — if you can only get a small break. “If that doesn’t work, don’t yell, even if it feels good,” says Dvorkin. “It’s time to get another card, if you can.”

Some Things Apps and Chatbots Do Well

While every credit card app and online account is slightly different, most allow you to complete the following tasks efficiently without picking up the phone:

— Request a credit limit increase

— Freeze your card if you misplace it

— Set a travel alert so the issuer knows it may see unusual charges

— Answer basic questions about account features

