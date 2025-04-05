Frequent travelers can benefit from a co-branded credit card with their favorite hotel brand. Most hotel credit cards offer higher…

Frequent travelers can benefit from a co-branded credit card with their favorite hotel brand. Most hotel credit cards offer higher rewards on paid stays, elite status benefits and other perks. However, one of the most valuable is the annual free night.

While some cards provide a free night when you meet yearly spending targets, we’ve focused on cards that include a free night just for paying the annual fee. Learn about the hotel credit cards that include free night benefits and how to activate them.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

5 Hotel Credit Cards That Include a Free Night

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

— Anniversary free night at a Category 1 through 4 hotel

— Earn a second free night at a Category 1 through 4 hotel when you spend at least $15,000 in a year.

The World of Hyatt Credit Card includes automatic Discoverist status in the World of Hyatt loyalty program. Plus, you get five qualifying night credits each year toward upgrading your status and two additional night credits for every $5,000 you spend.

Cardholders earn up to nine points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels and two points at restaurants, on tickets purchased from airlines, on local transit and commuting, and on fitness club and gym memberships. This card charges a $95 annual fee.

The World of Hyatt card is a favorite of Julia Menez, a points strategy coach at GeobreezeTravel.com. “Previously, I used this certificate at Grand Hyatt Athens in Greece, where we also received a suite upgrade due to my elite status,” she says.

[Read: Best Hotel Credit Cards.]

IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card

— Anniversary free night worth up to 40,000 points

With the IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, you’ll get your fourth night free when you redeem points for four consecutive nights at the same hotel. Enjoy automatic Platinum Elite status and get upgraded to Diamond Elite status when you spend $40,000 in a year. The card includes up to $120 in reimbursement for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS application fees every four years.

It earns up to 26 points per dollar spent at IHG hotels and resorts; five points on travel, gas and dining; and three points on everything else. You’ll pay a $99 annual fee.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card

— Anniversary free night worth up to 35,000 points

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card includes automatic Silver Elite status and 15 Elite Night Credits toward higher levels. Plus, you’ll earn one additional Elite Night Credit for every $5,000 you spend.

The card gets up to 17 points per dollar spent at Marriott hotels; three points on the first $6,000 in combined spending each year on gas, groceries and dining; and two points on all other purchases. You’ll pay a $95 annual fee.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant® American Express® Card

— Anniversary free night worth up to 85,000 points

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card is Marriott’s luxury card. It includes automatic Platinum Elite status and 25 Elite Night Credits. It also includes a $300 dining credit each year and a $100 luxury credit when you stay at least two nights at The Ritz-Carlton or St. Regis.

You’ll earn six points per dollar spent at Marriott hotels, three points at restaurants worldwide and on flights booked directly with airlines, and two points on all other purchases. You’ll pay a $650 annual fee. See Rates & Fees

Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card

— Anniversary free night

— Earn a second free night after spending $30,000 in a year.

— Receive a third free night when you spend $60,000 in a year.

The Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is the premium credit card from Hilton that includes complimentary Diamond status. It comes with up to $400 in statement credits each year for purchases at Hilton Resorts and an airline fee credit of up to $200 in qualifying purchases made directly with the airlines or through AmEx Travel.

The card earns 14 points per dollar spent at Hilton hotels; seven points on flights booked through the airline or AmEx Travel, car rentals at select companies and U.S. restaurants; and three points everywhere else. You’ll pay a $550 annual fee. See Rates & Fees

More from U.S. News

Which Credit Cards Can Get You Airport Lounge Access?

The 6 Best Vacation Loans to Fund Your Next Trip

Dear Clever Credit: I Travel a Lot for Work. What Credit Card Should I Use?

5 Hotel Credit Cards That Include a Free Night originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/09/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.