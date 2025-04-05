5 Credit Card Management Apps to Stay on Top of Payments

If you’re like many people, you rely on apps to track everything from fitness goals to prescriptions. Why not use…

This guide will get you up to speed on apps designed to manage all aspects of your credit life.

What Credit Card Management Apps Can and Can’t Do for You

“It’s clear that personal finance as a category is just a huge challenge for most Americans,” says Lynnette Khalfani-Cox, CEO and co-founder of financial blog AskTheMoneyCoach and author of “Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom.”

With U.S. consumer credit card debt at roughly $1.21 trillion in the last quarter of 2024, according to a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and many people without adequate savings, Khalfani-Cox says Americans can use all the help they can get. That includes apps.

Credit card management apps can help you get clarity on your credit use without having to analyze mounds of bills and statements. “A hidden benefit of using apps for credit card tracking is that they make you much more aware of your spending patterns,” says Ariana Arghandewal, founder of Pointchaser, a credit card points and miles blog.

Yet no app is a magic bullet for your finances, no matter how robust its features are, Khalfani-Cox says. Apps have mastered the “set it and forget it” approach, but this can be dangerous with money, she adds.

“Money management is dynamic, not static, and should be revisited, tweaked, updated, monitored and updated from time to time,” Khalfani-Cox says.

Also, technology isn’t flawless, and being aware of when your credit card bills are due is important, Arghandewal says.

“You never know what might happen: Your notifications could get turned off, or not updating the app could lead to a malfunction,” she says. “You don’t want to be on the hook for late and interest fees because you relied too heavily on this technology to tell you when your credit card payments are due.”

Keeping that in mind, here are some top credit card management apps worth exploring. These apps span a range of categories, including budgeting, paying bills, reducing debt and tracking credit card rewards.

For Budgeting: YNAB

Why It’s Worth Downloading

If you’re seeking an app to take charge of your finances, the You Need a Budget app allocates every dollar you make into an expense category. It also helps you plan for infrequent but sizable expenses, build a buffer into your budget, leaving more room for fun spending, and create flexible financial plans. It helps you get a real-time snapshot of your finances by connecting to and importing your bank account and credit card transactions.

Although there is no free version, one subscription can be shared with up to six people. Also, college students get free access for a year, making it a great option for a young adult who wants to start on the right financial footing.

Drawbacks

There is no free version of YNAB, though you can try it out for 34 days before you begin paying. The app also requires a time investment from you to input transactions that don’t automatically import and to categorize purchases as needed. Finally, because you cannot track bill payments from the app and it doesn’t include investment activity, you’ll have to use YNAB in tandem with other tools to see your full financial picture.

Where to Get It

Download YNAB from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Cost

$109 per year or $14.99 per month

For Paying Bills: Quicken Classic Premier

Why It’s Worth Downloading

Quicken is a leading player in financial software for both consumers and small business owners. One of its services is Quicken Classic Premier, which lets you track, manage and pay your bills via electronic or check payments. You can view PDFs of all your bills from the platform, making it easy to manage your expenses. Also included are tax reports, investment tools and budget tracking.

Drawbacks

Though Quicken is loaded with features to manage your finances, much of it is designed to work best on a computer. The companion app is helpful for keeping tabs.

Where to Get It

Download the Quicken Classic companion app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Cost

$7.99 per month, billed annually ($95.88)

For Reducing Debt: Debt Payoff Planner & Tracker

Why It’s Worth Downloading

For anyone with revolving credit card debt, this app lets you choose which payoff method is best for you. Debt Payoff Assistant focuses on the snowball method of repaying your debts from smallest to largest. But you can also opt to target your high-interest debt with the debt avalanche method, or create a custom plan.

“This app has flexibility, and it will help you track your payoff efforts and show you the progress,” Khalfani-Cox says.

Drawbacks

Unlike other apps that pull your balance information directly from your creditors, this one requires you to enter what you owe and interest rates for each account. You can update balances, interest rates and payments as you go.

Where to Get It

Download Debt Payoff Planner & Tracker from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Cost

Free with ads or $2 per month for a pro plan

For Tracking Credit Card Rewards: AwardWallet

Why It’s Worth Downloading

You can see all of your credit card rewards — including credit card points such as Citi ThankYou Points

, American Express Membership Rewards and Chase Ultimate Rewards — in one place. The app also lets you know when your awards will expire so you can use them before you lose them.

Arghandewal, who travels all over the world by using points and miles, says the AwardWallet app helps her keep tabs on everything. “You can link all of your frequent flyer, hotel and even bank rewards accounts and get notifications when your rewards balance changes,” she says.

Drawbacks

Some loyalty programs, such as United’s, aren’t part of the platform.

Where to Get It

Download AwardWallet from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Cost

Free or $49.99 per year for AwardWallet Plus if you want more advanced features

Choosing the Right App

No matter your credit card goals, you can probably find an app to support them. But downloading an app is just the start, Khalfani-Cox says.

“Just having the tool means nothing if you’re not going to make the best possible use out of it,” she says.

Assess your pain points, Khalfani-Cox recommends. Do you have too many credit cards to manage? Are you struggling with credit card debt? Are you unable to maximize rewards programs? Your answers will help you find the most helpful apps.

What’s best for you is really a matter of preferences and priorities. Test a few credit card management apps to see which ones you like, Khalfani-Cox and Arghandewal say. In the end, the “best” apps will be the ones that keep you motivated and focused on achieving your goals.

