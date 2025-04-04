4 Things to Know Before Going to Business School

Except for medical school, Ken White can’t think of an educational experience more transformational than an MBA program. “When students…

Except for medical school, Ken White can’t think of an educational experience more transformational than an MBA program.

“When students graduate, they are very different from who they were when they walked in the door in just two years or less,” says White, associate dean of MBA and executive programs at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business at William & Mary in Virginia. “Take advantage of that. I always tell my students, ‘Have no regrets at graduation.'”

But before MBA students reach commencement, experts say, there are some things they should know from the beginning, such as the importance of connecting with classmates, attending recruiting events, participating in activities beyond the classroom and being willing to risk failure.

Don’t Be Intimidated by Your Classmates

For those possibly concerned about how they may measure up to their business school classmates, White shares some advice he took from his first boss.

“He would say don’t take other people’s inventories. Focus on improving yourself,” White says. “And I think, boy does that resonate with new MBA students because it can be intimidating. It’s also an unbelievable opportunity to learn from all of these people.”

Janaina Siegler, associate professor of operations and supply chain analytics at the Lacy School of Business at Butler University in Indiana, also sees B-school as an opportunity to learn from others.

“There is not a lot of competition. I don’t see that,” she says. “People want to do well, but for me to do well does not mean you have to do badly. We both can do well together. So there’s a lot of collaboration and tons of opportunities, so I would see my peers as a source and as a resource.”

It’s a matter of utilizing each other’s expertise, says Archish Maharaja, a business professor and director of graduate programs at the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University in Pennsylvania.

“One student might have additional background in the field of health or engineering, whereas someone who is coming from business knows more about business; they should interact with each other,” he says. “And say, ‘Hey, how can you help me to understand these business concepts?’ and ‘Hey, how can I help you to understand about engineering?'”

Engage the Right Way at Recruiting Events

In addition to embracing their classmates, B-school students should embrace recruiting fairs, experts advise. Siegler views recruiting events as great opportunities for MBA students to connect with companies who value them.

“Companies want a good candidate, but as a candidate, you are also recruiting the company to see if it’s a good match,” Siegler says. “Maybe it’s a good position, but it doesn’t match your personality, the flexibility you are looking for, the salary and so on and so forth. So, use those recruiting events as a laboratory that the university puts together to offer you a chance to speak to 10, 20, 30 different companies who are very much interested in what you have to offer.”

Maharaja recommends students attend recruiting events even if they’re uninterested in those specific business sectors or companies.

“Even if they aren’t interested in the business, they should talk to the prospective employers to see what are the opportunities out there,” Maharaja says. “Sometimes people find opportunities that they don’t think of, and they end up liking a business they would have never thought about — so keep an open mind.”

While White encourages students to participate in recruiting events, he warns them to go prepared.

“Please don’t go in cold,” he says. “Do your homework. Prepare if you know the companies that will be there. Know something about them. Know how your skills and interests may align with them. If it’s important, find an alumnus that works there and reach out and talk to them first. It’s a lot of work and MBA students don’t have much time, but you need an internship, and you need a job, and you have to take the right steps to get there. A recruiter knows in a heartbeat if you don’t know their company, or if you don’t know the sector well.”

Value What Happens Outside the Classroom

Along with recruiting events, other activities outside the classroom are as important as what occurs in class, experts say. Maharaja says it is essential for students to extend their learning beyond the classroom.

“I pretty much insist in my classes that students go out and talk to other business owners,” he says.

Siegler encourages her students to join business clubs, take advantage of school events such as Lacy’s speaker series featuring CEOs, and participate in school-sponsored trips to business facilities locally and abroad.

White, who is also a communications instructor at Mason, says the opportunities are vast for students to participate in learning outside of the classroom.

“Treat school as just one pillar of the experience and not necessarily more important than any other pillars like internships and job search, networking, getting to know your classmates, becoming a leader within your class,” he says.

Don’t Fear Failure

It’s critical to not be afraid of taking risks and failing, experts say.

Business students should look at risks as opportunities for knowledge, Maharaja says. Siegler sees risks as an opportunity to develop new skills, and White says the risk of failure goes with the territory.

“I used to think entrepreneurs were such a special breed because they failed eight, nine, 10 times before they succeeded,” White says. “They just know how to approach it. They know they can learn from it and move on. An MBA program offers a great environment to be safe in terms of failing because the support is there for you.”

