25 Places to See on College Campus Visits

A college campus visit is one of the most critical parts of the college search journey. While researching a school through brochures and websites or taking a virtual tour can give you good insight, walking the grounds, talking to students and seeing the facilities in person gives you a real sense of whether a school is a good fit for you. But while it’s tempting to just tour the residence and dining halls, there’s much more to explore during your time on campus. To get the full picture and make the most of your visit, make sure you check out these 25 key places.

Admissions Office

For some students, the admissions office may be the best first step on a campus visit, says Justin Neiman, founder of admissions consulting firm Selective Admissions. This is where you’ll get all your information for applications, scholarships, deadlines and special programs. Admissions staff can explain application processes and what the school values in students, such as academic strengths, extracurricular involvement and personal character. If you haven’t applied yet, your visit may count as “demonstrated interest,” which can work in your favor during the review process. Be ready with questions and grab materials you can review later when narrowing your list, experts say, as this information can help you make more informed decisions.

Residence Halls

Your residence hall will be your home base, especially since many schools require students to live on campus for at least a year or two. Ask to see both freshman and upperclassman housing during your visit, and don’t forget to check out lounges, study rooms, kitchens and laundry facilities. Some schools offer suite-style living while others offer more traditional rooms. Ask students about what it’s like living there. Do they feel safe? Is it social or quiet? Also ask about housing guarantees, costs and how the roommate assignment process works. “This is the best way to get a pulse on student life and what student culture is really like, because that’s where students spend the majority of their time,” Neiman says.

Student Union Building

The student union building is where campus life truly comes alive and is often considered the heart of student activity. This central hub typically houses student organizations, meeting spaces, food courts, cafeterias, study lounges and game rooms, creating a space where students can relax, socialize and get involved outside of class. You may also find offices for student government, multicultural affairs, student engagement or campus programming, which coordinate events and provide support for communities on campus. Observe how students use the space, whether they’re studying, chatting, holding meetings or grabbing a bite to eat. Is it buzzing with activity or noticeably quiet? The atmosphere of the student union offers valuable insight into how engaged, connected and vibrant the student body is on a daily basis, experts say.

Religious and Cultural Centers

Cultural and identity-based centers support diversity and inclusion on campus. They may be tailored to different racial, cultural, religious or international communities. These centers offer events, advocacy, mentorship and safe spaces for students to connect. Even if you don’t personally identify with a specific group, a strong presence of cultural centers indicates a school that values student support, equity and vibrant campus life, experts say. “I think it’s important for students who are going to a school where they don’t know anyone, they’re out of town, to go somewhere where they can establish some connection,” says Von Harden, vice president of college access programs at CE Tours, which organizes college tours for school groups.

Dining Halls and Other Food Spots

You’ll likely eat most of your meals on campus, especially if your school requires you to purchase a meal plan. The college tour is a great time to see available options. If you have a dietary restriction, enjoy certain cuisines or prefer to eat healthy, it’s important to make sure the school can cater to your needs. Additionally, visiting the school’s dining hall is a great way to see how students interact with each other and to chat with them about what they like and dislike about the school, including the food options, says Colleen Paparella, founder of DC College Counseling, an independent company that provides guidance to students navigating the admissions process. Harden recommends also exploring alternative eating options.

Libraries

The library is more than a place for books. It’s a hub for studying, research and collaboration. Check out the study spaces, computer labs, tutoring centers and quiet reading rooms in each library — most universities have several. Check the open hours and whether group study rooms and technology tools are available. Many libraries also host events, workshops and writing centers. Whether you prefer quiet corners or collaborative areas, you’ll want a library that fits your study style, experts say. Also check out graduate school libraries, Paparella says. “If there’s a law school or business school library, those can be cool places to go and study that most undergraduate students wouldn’t think about, but it’s nice to see what the alternatives are like.”

Club and Organization Spaces

It’s important to go beyond the main tour route and visit buildings or spaces that house the activities and clubs that you could see yourself getting involved with as a student, Neiman says. For example, if you’re interested in joining an esports team, check out the school’s setup and see if it meets your needs. “If you’re interested in the newspaper, check out where the newspaper is published and produced,” Neiman says. “For a lot of students, they’re really excited about intramural sports. Even if you’re not a varsity athlete, there’s a good likelihood that you’ll want to participate in intramural sports, so you can visit the rec center where that infrastructure is housed and learn more about what that process is.”

Athletic Facilities and Stadiums

Take time to check out the athletic stadiums, courts, fields and training facilities. These spaces can give you a sense of school spirit, how much the college values athletics and how active the sports culture is on campus. Ask whether games are a big deal, how involved the student body is and if the surrounding community joins in the excitement of game day. Also, explore where fans tailgate or gather before games, as these areas often reflect campus traditions. A lively sports culture can create a strong sense of camaraderie and pride, while well-maintained, modern facilities show that the school invests in student life and the overall campus experience.

Fraternity and Sorority Houses

If a college has an active Greek life, experts recommend visiting a fraternity or sorority house during your campus tour — even if you’re unsure about joining. Greek life can play a major role in shaping the social scene, student traditions and philanthropic efforts on campus. Visiting one or more houses gives you a chance to see how members live, interact and organize events. Ask questions about the recruitment process, time and financial commitment, academic support and community service involvement. Observing the culture firsthand can help you decide whether Greek life aligns with your values and interests or is worth the cost.

Campus Bookstore

The campus bookstore is often a hub for student life. In addition to textbooks, you’ll usually find school hoodies, T-shirts, gym gear, hats, mugs and other merchandise that help you feel part of the community and show school pride. Many bookstores also carry technology supplies, chargers, headphones, laptops and software with student discounts. Some offer textbook rentals, buyback programs and access to digital course materials, which can help you save money. You might also find snacks, stationery, dorm essentials and other convenience items. It’s a fun and useful stop during your campus visit to see how well-stocked the bookstore is as well as how welcoming and student-friendly the school is. Plus, it’s a great place to get a souvenir.

Facilities Associated With Your Major

You may not know exactly what you want to major in, but if you have an idea, experts say it’s wise to tour the academic buildings where you might spend most of your time. For example, Harden took his daughter to visit a college that was underwhelming overall, but the building for her major was “state of the art,” which changed their impressions of the campus visit. Reach out to the academic department in advance, as you may be able to schedule a building tour, says Stefan Hyman, associate vice president of enrollment management at San Diego State University in California. For instance, San Diego State’s television, film and new media department offers three weekly tours of its studio and facilities, often in conjunction with larger campus tours.

Financial Aid Office

Since cost is usually a major factor in college decisions, it’s crucial to visit the financial aid office on your tour, experts say. Each school handles aid differently, so meeting with staff can help you understand what types of scholarships, grants, loans and work-study programs are available. Ask about deadlines, required forms and how aid is adjusted year to year. Some offices also provide personalized aid estimates or can walk you through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and CSS Profile processes. Understanding your financial options early can ease stress and help you make a well-informed choice when comparing colleges and their affordability. Visiting the office also helps you get a sense of how long lines usually are and if the office has good customer service, Harden says.

Academic Support and Tutoring Center

Visiting the academic support or tutoring center can give you a better understanding of how the school helps students succeed academically. These centers often offer a range of services, including one-on-one tutoring, writing help, study skills workshops, time management coaching and subject-specific group sessions. Ask about how easy it is to schedule sessions, whether services are free and what kind of academic help is available for your intended major. Seeing how accessible and welcoming the center is can help you gauge the school’s commitment to student success. Even strong students can benefit from extra support, especially during challenging semesters and final exams, experts say. Knowing these resources are available can boost your confidence and make the academic transition to college smoother.

Career Services Center

A strong career services center can make a huge difference in your post-college plans and overall professional development. Visit and ask about internship support, resume workshops, job fairs, alumni networks and graduate school advising. It’s also wise to explore whether career advisers are available to students early in their college career or only near graduation. Find out how the school helps connect students to opportunities in their chosen field and whether there are industry-specific career coaches or mentorship programs. A great career center is a sign that the school is invested in your future beyond the classroom, Neiman says. “Different schools put in different resources into their career center. Having an understanding of what types of resources might be available to you would be really valuable.”

Gyms and Fitness Facilities

Many students want to stay active during their studies, and campus fitness centers will likely be your go-to spots. Tour the school’s workout facilities and see what’s available, from cardio and weight equipment to basketball courts, swimming pools and climbing walls. Recreation centers often offer equipment rentals, outdoor adventures, wellness programs and group workout classes like yoga or spin. Some have intramural sports leagues or personal training sessions. A well-equipped recreation center can make campus life healthier, more balanced and more enjoyable. The cost of gym access is typically included in your student fees, which are part of overall costs alongside tuition, so you likely won’t need to pay an additional fee to use the facilities regularly.

Health Services and Mental Wellness Centers

Mental health is critical to your success at college, experts say. Whether you need easy access to a doctor when you’re sick or have a medication regimen you follow, it’s wise to visit the on-campus clinic to see what services they offer, such as doctor visits, counseling, mental health support, prescription management and emergency care. Ask about wait times, costs and how easy it is to schedule appointments, as well as any partnerships with local hospitals or specialists, Paparella says. Some centers also offer wellness workshops, meditation rooms, fitness programs, nutrition counseling and stress management resources. Knowing support is available when you need it can offer peace of mind and help you stay healthy through all the changes college brings.

Disability Support Services Center

Visiting the disabilities services office during a college tour is an important step for students who receive accommodations or support in high school or deal with a learning disability. Each college has different processes and resources, so it’s helpful to understand what documentation is required and which services are available, such as note-taking help, extended test time, adaptive technology, accessible housing and classrooms, and wheelchairs or other devices. Meeting with staff can give you a feel for how supportive the campus is. Even for students without a disability, a well-prepared campus indicates there would be ready assistance “if anything goes wrong — like they break their leg or something that they do not anticipate is going to happen,” Paparella says. “It could be really nice to just see what resources are available.”

Performing Arts Centers

Whether you’re on stage or in the audience, the arts are a great way to enrich your college life and connect with the campus community. During your visit, tour the theater, music hall, dance studio or other performance spaces. Ask whether nonmajors are welcomed to audition for plays, join music ensembles or participate in dance groups. Many schools encourage involvement from all students, regardless of major. Even if you don’t plan to perform, attending concerts, plays and shows can provide a pleasant break from academics and help you stay engaged on campus. Schools with a vibrant and active arts scene often foster a strong sense of community, creativity and expression, contributing to a more well-rounded and fulfilling college experience, experts say.

Campus Landmarks and Attractions

Every college has a must-see spot — many have numerous. Think statues and monuments that honor significant moments, alumni or mascots; historic chapels and libraries; gardens and arboretums; an iconic stadium; amphitheaters and courtyards; or spectacular fountains, spires and bell towers. Experts recommend stopping at these spots because they offer a window into the school’s culture, values and overall student experience. Campus museums are a good example, Neiman says. “There are some really historic pieces oftentimes that are stored there. They are available to be viewed by the public. If you go visit the special archives at a lot of these universities — even if you’re not an enrolled student yet and just on a tour — it’s very likely that you could get access to some very historic original books, manuscripts or other pieces that are stored in those archives.”

Science and Technology Labs

If you’re planning to major in a science or tech-related field like biology, chemistry, engineering or computer science, make sure to visit the science and technology labs. Look for specialized equipment like 3D printers, robotics stations, high-tech microscopes, or space observatories and telescopes. Ask if students have access to cutting-edge software and tools and whether lab time needs to be reserved. These facilities reflect the school’s investment in hands-on learning and innovation. “If you intend to major in a hard science or engineering, it’s very likely that you will be spending a lot of time in laboratories of some kind,” Neiman says. Even if you’re not in a STEM, access to advanced tech can still enhance your academic experience.

Popular Hangout Spots

Find the spots where students casually gather, whether it’s a coffee shop, a sunny courtyard or a lounge with couches, games and a relaxed vibe. These informal hangouts can tell you a lot about the school’s culture and how students connect outside the classroom. Feeling like you could see yourself joining in is often a strong sign the school may be a good fit. Take a few minutes to simply sit and observe, as it can reveal a lot about the campus culture, experts say. The quad or main green space is also worth exploring since it’s often the heart of campus activity. Whether it’s buzzing with Frisbee games and study groups or quiet and calm, it reflects the rhythm and energy of everyday student life.

Transportation Office

Visiting the transportation office during your campus tour can help you learn how students get around day to day. Whether the campus is sprawling or walkable, it’s important to know the options available, like shuttles, bike and scooter rentals, parking permits or public transit partnerships. Ask about routes, schedules and fees, especially if you plan to live off campus or commute. For urban campuses, it’s helpful to know how easily you can reach grocery stores, internships or social spots, experts say. Understanding the campus transportation system can help you picture how convenient and connected your life there will be, both academically and socially. Reliable transportation options can also influence your ability to explore the surrounding city, get to events or manage part-time jobs with greater ease, experts say.

Quiet Study Areas

While you’ll probably spend most of your study time in your residence hall, a library or academic buildings, it’s helpful to have a few alternative, “low-key” study spots in mind, Harden says. These could be quieter, more comfortable or simply more enjoyable places to focus when you need a change of scenery. Your campus visit is the perfect time to explore these potential hideaways, “whether it be an on-campus coffee shop, a private study room or just a corner of the campus that you’ve scoped out yourself as your own ‘hidden gem,'” Harden says. Discovering a few less-crowded spaces can make your day-to-day study routine feel more manageable and a bit more enjoyable.

Study Abroad Offices

Many students plan to study abroad at some point in college, so visiting the study abroad office during a campus tour can open your eyes to the global opportunities available through that college. Programs vary widely in destinations, length and focus, so it’s important to learn what each school offers and how those experiences fit your goals. Ask about financial aid, credit transfers, housing options, language requirements and whether programs are major-specific or open to all students. Some schools even have their own campuses overseas or strong partnerships with foreign universities, which can simplify the process. Talking to staff can help you understand how international experiences fit into your academic plan and whether the school supports students before, during and after their time abroad.

Off-Campus Surroundings

Moving onto a college campus is like moving into a new home in a new neighborhood, Harden says. Take time to explore the surrounding neighborhoods and the rest of the city, including downtown, parks, cafes or entertainment spots. Find out where students hang out off campus, what jobs, internships or volunteer opportunities may be available, and whether it’s a walkable town or a busy city. Consider whether it’s an urban, suburban or rural school and which suits you best. “All of that is going to have an impact on you as a student in your life,” Harden says. “This is your first experience picking a neighborhood for yourself and this college town is going to be that neighborhood for you.”

