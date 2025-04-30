2025’s 10 Best-Performing Stocks

The S&P 500’s early 2025 weakness continued in April on concerns about slowing economic growth and an escalating trade war.…

The S&P 500’s early 2025 weakness continued in April on concerns about slowing economic growth and an escalating trade war. Investors are hoping the S&P 500 can regain its bullish momentum in May. Nevertheless, a handful of stocks have already generated some big gains so far this year.

Top 2025 performers include international gold mining stocks, health care stocks with unique catalysts and even a popular video streaming platform. Here are the 10 best-performing stocks of 2025 among companies that trade on major U.S. exchanges and have market capitalizations of at least $1 billion:

Stock Year-to-date return through April 30 10. Yalla Group Ltd. (ticker: YALA) 88.9% 9. Root Inc. (ROOT) 92.4% 8. Grail Inc. (GRAL) 93.2% 7. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY) 93.7% 6. Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) 98.5% 5. Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) 124.2% 4. LZ Technology Holdings Ltd. (LZMH) 136.5% 3. FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) 138.1% 2. Metals Co. Inc. (TMC) 180.3% 1. Diginex Ltd. (DGNX) 2,065.6%

10. Yalla Group Ltd. (YALA)

Yalla is a social networking and gaming company that operates primarily in the Middle East and North Africa. Yalla is best known for its voice-centric group chat platform and its casual gaming applications. Yalla completed its initial public offering in 2020, pricing its IPO shares at $7.50. The stock reached an all-time high of $40.62 in February 2021 before pulling back to less than $4 in 2022. Yalla has finally regained some positive momentum in 2025, recently reporting fourth-quarter revenue growth of 12.2% and monthly active user growth of 14.4%. YALA stock has gained 88.9% year to date, closing the month of April at $7.67 per share.

9. Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root is an insurance technology platform that uses data science to provide personalized insurance policies for its customers. The company’s app has roughly 15 million downloads and has collected more than 30 billion miles of driving data to incorporate into its auto insurance offerings. Root generated huge returns for investors in 2024, driven in part by its first-ever profit in the third quarter. The company reported another 21% growth in policies in force in the fourth quarter. ROOT stock is up 1,230% since the beginning of 2024, including a 92.4% year-to-date gain in 2025.

8. Grail Inc. (GRAL)

Grail is a health care company focused on early cancer detection. The company’s multi-cancer early detection (MCED) testing could be a valuable method of conducting early cancer screening. Grail announced in February that U.S. physicians can now order its Galleri test directly through the Quest Diagnostics connectivity system. Early cancer screening is a massive market opportunity and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 14.8% from 2025 to 2034, according to Custom Market Insights. Grail was spun off from parent company Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in June 2024, and the stock has performed well so far. After opening its first day of trading at $18.35, Grail finished April trading above $34. Grail’s stock has gained 93.2% in 2025.

7. Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining is a South African gold mining and exploration company. Harmony is the world’s largest producer of gold from the retreatment of old tailings dams. In March, Harmony reported record free cash flow and a record dividend payout in the second half of 2024. The company also said it will soon begin producing copper, which could de-risk and diversify Harmony’s business. Like other gold producers, investors are betting Harmony is well positioned to benefit from soaring gold prices, especially if the global trade war triggers a rebound in inflation. HMY stock is up 93.7% so far this year.

6. Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)

Orla Mining is a Canadian capital pool company that acquires, explores, develops and operates mineral mining properties. The company’s Camino Rojo property in Mexico is an operating gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine. Its Musselwhite Mine in Canada is an underground gold mine. Its South Railroad property in Nevada is a feasibility-stage, open pit, heap leach gold project. In April, Orla reported record quarterly production and said it is on track to achieve its annual production guidance of between 110,000 and 120,000 ounces of gold. Following the news, ORLA stock is up 98.5% in 2025.

5. Agilon Health Inc. (AGL)

Agilon Health is a physician management company focused on Medicare and managing the comprehensive health care needs of its members via a subscription-like, per-member, per-month model. Agilon went public back in 2021 at an initial public offering price of $23 per share. Prior to 2025, the stock had been a disastrous investment. After years of steady losses, Agilon’s stock price finished 2024 under $2. In February, Agilon reported 44% revenue growth in the fourth quarter and said it now has 659,000 total members. AGL stock still trades below $5 a share, but it is up 124.2% so far in 2025.

4. LZ Technology Holdings Ltd. (LZMH)

LZ Technology is a Chinese information technology and advertising company that completed its IPO in late February 2025. The company priced its IPO shares at $4 per share, but the stock skyrocketed once it began trading on the Nasdaq. LZ Technology shares peaked at $17.73 in early March before pulling back to around $9.50 to close out April. LZ technology has a very small float, or number of free-trading shares not held by company insiders, of less than 3 million. Small float size can often lead to extreme volatility. In just over two months, LZMH shares are already up 136.5%.

3. FuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

FuboTV is a sports-focused live TV streaming service. After hitting an all-time high of $62 in 2020, FuboTV’s stock entered 2025 trading at under $1.30. However, FuboTV investors got big news in January when the company announced Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is combining its Hulu + Live TV business with Fubo in a merger deal that grants FuboTV investors a 30% stake in the combined company and a $220 million cash settlement. Unfortunately, FuboTV’s stock dropped in late February when the company guided for negative subscriber growth in the first quarter. Nevertheless, Fubo’s stock price is still up 138.1% year to date.

2. Metals Co. Inc. (TMC)

Metals Co. is a deep-sea mineral exploration company focused on mining, collecting and processing polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in international waters. The company specifically targets nickel, copper, cobalt and manganese. TMC shares took off in April when President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ramp up efforts to explore ocean floor mining for critical minerals. There are a limited number of companies focused on deep sea mining, and Metals Co. could be a big winner from Trump’s enthusiasm for exploring the seabed. TMC stock trades for less than $4 per share, but is up 180.3% in 2025.

1. Diginex Ltd. (DGNX)

Diginex is a software company that helps customers with environmental, social and governance data collecting and reporting, as well as supply chain data management. The company aims to help customers streamline their businesses and improve operating efficiency and transparency by implementing advanced cloud-based software products. Diginex completed its IPO on Jan. 22, pricing IPO shares at $4.10. The stock got off to a hot start, skyrocketing to around $89 by the end of March. Lack of liquidity may largely be responsible for the extreme Diginex volatility. DGNX shares are already up 2,065.6% since its late January IPO.

